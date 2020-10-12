Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An artist's impression of a building comprising proposed
An artist's impression of a building comprising proposed "man caves" and "she sheds" in Byron Bay.
Property

Even ‘man caves’ in Byron Bay can sell for record price

Liana Boss
12th Oct 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LUXURY 'man cave' in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate has sold for $748,000.

It is understood this was a record price for an industrial unit within the local region.

The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed.

Developer Zac Potter of the Potter Group said the sale price highlighted the draw of up-market "man cave" or "she shed" properties.

A
A "man cave" in Byron Bay has sold for $748,000, a record price for an industrial unit.

Potter Group's latest industrial project is at 6 Wollongbar St and involves eight exclusive self-storage warehouses.

"Only five units remain with prices starting from $495,000 and leads are coming in strong," Mr Potter said.

"The response has been reflective of a growing trend for up-market urban industrial units, for people to store their prized vehicles and other toys, run small businesses or set-up an office."

 

 

Plans for a development comprising proposed
Plans for a development comprising proposed "man caves" and "she sheds" in Byron Bay.

The units range from 115 to 170 square metres for a turnkey fit-out, including an electric roller door, full width mezzanine floor, airconditioning, kitchenettes and bathroom complete with a shower and toilet.

The development is on a 1184 square metre sire, less than 400m from the Stone & Wood Brewery, 3km from the Pacific Motorway and a short drive to the heart of Byron Bay.

An artist's impression of a building comprising proposed
An artist's impression of a building comprising proposed "man caves" and "she sheds" in Byron Bay.

Mr Potter said construction is expected to begin before Christmas and they anticipate the development will be completed in the second half of next year.

A development application for the eight self storage units was lodged with Byron Shire Council in May last year and approved in December.

An application to modify the approved DA was lodged on September 3 and is still before the council.

That application is seeking to allow both "self storage" and "warehouse and distribution centre" uses of the site, a 70 square metre reduction in mezzanine floor area and "retention of all approved car parks and MRV bay on-site in their respective approved locations".

byron bay property luxury man cave northern rivers business northern rivers property
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We shouldn’t wait until companies have spent millions’

        Premium Content ‘We shouldn’t wait until companies have spent millions’

        Environment A PEAK environmental body has sounded the alarm following a proliferation of mining exploration licence application on the North Coast.

        Top 50 homes in NSW revealed (part two)

        Premium Content Top 50 homes in NSW revealed (part two)

        Property Top 50 homes in NSW: The best houses from Bondi to Byron revealed

        NSW gym owner keeps staff as others get the sack

        Premium Content NSW gym owner keeps staff as others get the sack

        Employment Some small businesses in NSW fear hiring new staff

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites