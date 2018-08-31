Even lanes in football have a turning

UNDER WATCH: Boambee Bombers remain undefeated after beating Coffs United at every meeting in 2018.

UNDER WATCH: Boambee Bombers remain undefeated after beating Coffs United at every meeting in 2018. File photo

TENNIS star of the 1970's and 80's Vitas Gerulaitis once lost 16 times in a row to rival Jimmy Connors.

Upon winning the next time they met, Gerulaitis famously said: "Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row.

Will Coffs United be saying after Sunday's grand final qualifier against the undefeated Boambee "nobody beats Coffs United five times in a row”?

Since beating the Bombers in last year's C.ex Group Men's Premier League grand final, Coffs United has been on the wrong end of the result against Boambee four times in 2018, including an FFA Cup clash.

Lions coach Glen Williams said he believes his team is good enough to turn the tables on the premiers but he's not the one stepping on to the Ayrshire Park pitch.

"It will be interesting to see how they turn up on Sunday and see how they go about trying to qualify for a grand final,” he said.

Despite the four losses Williams said the Lions will change very little about the way they've approached the previous encounters.

"I think we just do what we've been doing in the past which has produced some good football.

"It's interesting that in the Golden Boot they (Boambee) have three guys in the running for it and those guys have to be watched but last few weeks it's been about us not finishing our chances.

"If we can do that right and score then we can win.”

Saturday will see the title race for either Urunga or the Northern Storm come to an end.

Playing at Urunga gives the Raiders an advantage but coach Craig Simpson believes the way his team played the last time the two sides met will give his players plenty of confidence even though that clash ended with a 1-all scoreline.

"We had a few chances but we were missing some players that day who have the ability to put the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

"I think that day there were opposite magnets in the ball and between the goal posts because we just weren't able to put those chances away.”

Simpson believes having dangerous men return to his side in the past couple of weeks like Tim Rupprecht, Cale Simmons and Josh McGovern will hold Urunga in good stead against a Northern Storm that has momentum on its side having lost only two of their past 10 matches, both of those against Boambee.

Women

THE first week of the Women's Division 1 semi finals have thrown up an unusual situation for Woolgoolga.

The club's two teams finished the season in third and fourth position which means they'll meet each other on Saturday in a knock-out semi.

Club president Peter Knott said the unusual situation will make for an interesting build up to the match but it's not a situation that was entirely unexpected.

"From our point of view we knew from about half way through the season that they could play each other at the end of the season,” he said.

"We knew that they would either finish in the top four or the next four and now that it's happened we'll just see how they go.”

While the number one team will enter the contest at Clive Joass Memorial Sports Park as the favourite, Knott believes the number two team is just as big a chance of progressing through to next week.

"On paper they're fairly even, there's a good mix of experience and youth in both teams.

"It's good that they're both there (in the Division 1 semis) but it's unfortunate that they have to meet each other.”

Boambee and Urunga are vying for which team will be first into the grand final to be played on September 15.

The Eagles have been undefeated this season but Urunga coach Trevor Martin believes the challenge his team faces at Ayrshire Park will be one the girls are capable are stepping up to.

"We're looking forward to it,” he said.

"Having played against them through the year we think we know how to go about playing against them.

"Hopefully we've learned a few things from those matches that will hold us in good stead.”

Martin said minimising mistakes to reduce the number of opportunities Boambee have to attack against the Raiders will be a key in producing a strong performance.

In Division 2 Nambucca hosts Boambee's number two team with a spot in the grand final up for grabs while Orara Valley travels to McLean St to face Coffs United in a do-or-die semi.

The first team into the Division 3 grand final will be either Macksville or Bellingen who meet on Saturday at Bellevue Drive while the knock-out semi is a clash between Urunga 2 and Sawtell.

The match between the Raiders and Scorpions will be part of a big day of football at the Cabbage Patch with the Men's Premier League semi final between Urunga and the Northern Storm following on from the women's encounter.

Presentation

ONE of the greatest players to wear the green and gold will be the guest of honour when North Coast Football holds its senior presentation on Saturday night.

Alan Davidson, a member of the Football Federation Australia Hall of Fame, was capped 76 times for Australia and was named at left back in the Best 11 Socceroos team of all time, edging out the likes of Scott Chipperfield and Stan Lazaridis for the defensive position.

Now 58 years old, Davidson will be the keynote speaker at the event where the best of the best in North Coast Football will be recognised.

The presentation is being held at C.ex Coffs.