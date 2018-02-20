Even encounter could go either way

Young Coffs Colts batsman Ben Martin survived until stumps after undergoing a fierce examination of his technique against Nana Glen.

THE clash between Coffs Colts and Nana Glen is delicately poised after 14 wickets fell on the opening day of their two day match.

Nana Glen had no hesitation to bat on a wicket with a tinge of green in it after winning the toss but the decision seemed to have backfired when the Lizards top order failed to fire and found themselves struggling at 5-62.

The batting team recovered thanks to a half century from Josh Bartlett and some support offered by Brent Johnson and Perry Gordon.

Nana Glen reached 162 with the wickets shared among the bowlers. Aiden Statham was the leading wicket taker with three.

The Colts run chase couldn't have started any better with Tim Parkins and James Britnell almost putting on a half century stand at the top of the order.

Nana Glen fought back to claim four wickets for the loss of only 20 runs.

Nick Collett and young Ben Martin steadied the Colts' ship late in the day to leave the side requiring another 71 runs for victory.

Nana Glen must win to stay in touch with Diggers in the race for second spot on the ladder.

Diggers have already secured the points from its match against Dorrigo without even taking the field. Dorrigo failed to round up enough players and forfeited.