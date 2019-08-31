Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Evacuations as sewage floods into 100 homes

by Jack Morphet
31st Aug 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WESTERN Sydney residents have been forced out of their homes after a burst water main sent a deluge of sewage into a residential street.

Emergency services were called out to Bringelly Road at Kingswood around 8am on Saturday following reports the water main had burst.

Emergency workers evacuate a family from home. Picture: TNV
Emergency workers evacuate a family from home. Picture: TNV

 

Chaos.... The scene in Bringelly Rd, Kingswood today. Picture Sam Ruttyn.
Chaos.... The scene in Bringelly Rd, Kingswood today. Picture Sam Ruttyn.


Fire and Rescue NSW crews have evacuated 60 people, including children and the disabled, in danger of flooding.

More than a million litres of floodwater has already spewed from the broken main and flushed into the sewerage pipes.

The floodwater mixed with sewage is "quite harmful" and people are being warned to stay away.

SES workers sandbag the area. Picture Sam Ruttyn.
SES workers sandbag the area. Picture Sam Ruttyn.


Hazmat crews are on scene monitoring the gases being produced by the sewage.

"One of the problems with a major break in a main of this size is if it's shut down too fast, that'll cause pressure to build in pipes in other locations, so it's got to be done very slowly so there's no worsening of the situation," Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Kernin Lambert said.

"Although at the moment we have a lot of water escaping from the break, our main concern is the safety of the occupants and right now everyone is safe."

Residents flee a unit block in Bringelly Road. Picture: TNV
Residents flee a unit block in Bringelly Road. Picture: TNV
More than a million litres of floodwater spewed from the broken main. Picture: Sky News Australia
More than a million litres of floodwater spewed from the broken main. Picture: Sky News Australia

More Stories

flood heavy rain sewage spill sydney floods

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

    News FOUR youths led police on a wild pursuit from Bellingen to Urunga on Friday afternoon.

    Ban imposed on campfires, barbecues in face of fire danger

    Ban imposed on campfires, barbecues in face of fire danger

    News Forestry Corporation has enforced a ban following fires around State

    Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

    premium_icon Skills shortage leaves businesses ‘crying out for staff’

    News A LEADING Mid North Coast business expert says more needs to be done as a skills...

    Three officers and civilian taken to hospital after crash

    premium_icon Three officers and civilian taken to hospital after crash

    News THE incident occurred after 1pm on Harbour Drive Friday afternoon.