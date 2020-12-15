Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Walkway Collapses as 'King Tides' Erode Byron Bay Beach
Weather

Evacuation warning, 1000 properties forced to flee

by Adella Beaini
15th Dec 2020 1:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents in north-eastern NSW have been forced to evacuate away from the "high danger area" via Tweed Valley Way, with more than 1000 properties affected.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted possible flooding for the Tweed River at South Murwillumbah, the Tweed River at Tumbulgum and surrounding areas.

"Once flood water begins inundating the area, road access, water, sewerage, power, phones, and internet may be lost," the order by the NSW SES read.

"If you remain in the area you will be trapped, and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue you."

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

 

 

 

Rain is continuing to fall in tourist hotspot Byron Bay, after the region copped a battering yesterday as a king tide moved in, causing major erosion to the exclusive resort town.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said a number of minor and moderate flood warnings were current, with coastal communities urged to be on high alert as erosion continues.

"This is a major coastal erosion event," he said. "There are warnings Tuesday tides up to 30cm higher than usual king tides could cause further damage to the coastline.

 

Trees come down on the dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.
Trees come down on the dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

 

Locals brave conditions at Byron Bay. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Locals brave conditions at Byron Bay. Picture: Jason O'Brien

 

On Monday, mountains of sea foam covered entire beaches while others were completely washed away as massive swells, storm systems, and winds lashed the coastline.

In regional southeast Queensland, landslides have forced the closure of roads after the region received more than 700mm of rain in three days.

 

Forecasters have warned there could be even more damage to come, with warnings of flash flooding, dangerous surf conditions, extreme coastal erosion and record tides along southeast Queensland and northern NSW on Tuesday.

Originally published as Evacuation warning, 1000 properties forced to flee

Warning sign at Byron Bay. Picture : Jason O'Brien
Warning sign at Byron Bay. Picture : Jason O'Brien
evacuation nsw weather weather weather warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV shame: Coffs/Clarence police reveal disturbing figures

        Premium Content DV shame: Coffs/Clarence police reveal disturbing figures

        News One village on the Coffs Coast has reported a spike of more than 60 per cent - the highest in NSW.

        Athletes stuck with ‘goat track’ as decision delayed

        Premium Content Athletes stuck with ‘goat track’ as decision delayed

        Athletics For years they have been made to share facilities – with football, baseball and...

        IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, December...

        IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

        News Rivers swelled as rough seas lashed the coastline of Coffs Harbour on Monday...