Evacuation after fire in residential tower

Residents have been evacuated from Pandanus units in Mooloolaba.

Residents have been evacuated from Pandanus units in Mooloolaba.

RESIDENTS have been evacuated from the Pandanus apartments in Smith St Mooloolaba after reports of a fire.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said they had two crews on the scene after receiving a call about a fire just after 4.30pm.

Management called in the fire saying they had an alarm activation and there was smoke coming from a lift shaft.

Currently no one is in danger with ambulance, police, Energex, Telstra and lift personnel on the scene investigating the issue.