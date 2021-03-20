‘Evacuate now’: SES alerts multiple towns as deluge hits NSW

The SES has issued urgent alerts to hundreds of residents in more than 14 towns as severe flooding spreads across the state.

The SES has issued urgent alerts to hundreds of residents in more than 14 towns as severe flooding spreads across the state.

The SES has sent urgent warnings to "evacuate now" to hundreds of residents living in low lying areas in multiple towns in the mid north coast this morning.

The evacuate now warning affects people living in low lying properties in more than 14 NSW towns including the the Taree CBD, Taree Estate, Dumaresq Island and Cundletown.

A car submerged in floodwaters in the Taree CBD. Picture: LJ Hooker Taree

Residents in low lying areas of the Taree CBD have been told to evacuate now. Picture: LJ Hooker Taree

RELATED: Follow live coverage of the NSW weather

People living in these areas have been town to leave as the roads to their areas may be inundated by floodwaters and become unsafe to travel on.

Further warnings have been issued for the Taree CBD including Pulteney Street, the eastern end of Victoria Street, the Southern end of Commerce Street, properties bounding Chapman Place Car Park and the Taree RSL and Golf Club.

The Taree area copped more than 109mm of rain in the last 24 hours. A major flood warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Saturday morning.

Earlier today the SES tweeted, warning people to "protect what you love".

⛈Brace yourself NSW, more heavy rain, dangerous flooding and thunderstorms are on their way⛈



Current weather across eastern parts of coastal NSW are seeing significant impacts from #flood and #storm conditions. Continue https://t.co/p3xjUMyNKt#NSWStorms #SydneyStorms @BOM_NSW pic.twitter.com/l4iHFivPSi — NSW SES (@NSWSES) March 19, 2021

Evacuation orders have also been put in place for a slew of other NSW towns.

Those include low lying areas of Central Wingham, low lying areas of Laurieton and North Haven and Dunbogan, low lying properties of Bulahdelah, low lying properties in Kings Point and Macksville CBD, low lying areas of Wauchope and Rawdon Island, low lying properties in Kempsey CBD, low lying properties on the Lower Macleay, low lying properties in Port Macquarie.

There is also warnings in place for parts of Paterson and Williams Rivers Dungog.

Originally published as 'Evacuate now': SES alerts multiple towns