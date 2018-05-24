Menu
Etihad name change revealed - and it’s not what you’d expect

by Ed Gardiner
24th May 2018 7:08 AM

ETIHAD Stadium will be renamed Marvel Stadium from September 1 this year.

The eight-year deal with the Walt Disney Company reportedly includes a complete rebranding of the stadium and a premium Marvel shop, that will see much-loved Marvel stories and characters brought to life.

Marvel is responsible for some of this century's biggest superhero blockbusters, including The Avengers and Captain America.

Satirical football writer Titus O'Reily said the new name would more accurately describe the stadium as the "Worst Place in the World".

More to come.

ed.gardiner@news.com.au

@edjgardiner

