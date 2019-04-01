ETC announces $300,000 in funding for local communities

Woolgoolga Shed members used the ETC Community Support Fund to purchase a dust extractor for their workshop.

Woolgoolga Shed members used the ETC Community Support Fund to purchase a dust extractor for their workshop. ETC

PEOPLE interested in making a positive difference to their community are being encouraged to apply for funding from not-for-profit company ETC.

ETC Chairman Rod McKelvey said ETC was making $300,000 available in community grants as part of the ETC Community Support Fund.

ETC Community Support funding contributed to the cost of Coffs Harbour State Emergency Service's new shed. ETC

"The fund is designed to help organisations reduce disadvantage, generate opportunity, increase support services and/or build capacity in the communities in which we operate," Mr McKelvey said.

The Smith Family received ETC Community Support funding to purchase educational resources for their after school "Learning Clubs". ETC

Mr McKelvey said organisations could apply for up to $30,000 each with funding for small projects also encouraged. Applications would be assessed based on how well they align with ETC's focus on employment and training, and meet one or more of the funding objectives:

Tyalla Primary School used ETC funding to purchase new guitars. ETC

Contribute to reducing disadvantage faced by the unemployed and/or other disadvantaged groups

Support the availability and/or sustainability of employment and training opportunities

Enhance community support services and/or build community capacity

Mr McKelvey said the ETC Community Support Fund had provided $1.1M in funding to 130 worthwhile organisations since 2012.