Eskies on chill for hot Coffs show

ESKIMO Joe fans have something to toast a glass of red wine to, with the Aussie rock band back in full swing after an extended hiatus and on their way to Coffs Harbour.

The Fremantle trio, known for their best-selling album Black Fingernails, Red Wine, hit pause after the release of their sixth studio album Wastelands in 2013.

Since reuniting for the band’s 21st anniversary last year, lead singer and bassist Kav Temperley, guitarist Stuart MacLeod and drummer Joel Quartermain are happy to be hitting the road for their own shows and as well as a support act for Jimmy Barnes.

“Even before we made our last record we planned on taking some time off,” Temperley says. “We’d been on this treadmill of recording an album and touring it - this two-year cycle going round and round. It got to the point before Wastelands where everyone needed some space.

“It felt like the 21st year was really the year to squeeze back into our Eskimo Joe pants.

Now we’ve got these stadium shows with Jimmy, then we’re hitting the suburbs and reminding people we’re still a band, which is part of a bigger picture for 2020.

“He’s grown into this legendary character in Australia,” Temperley says.

“He’s just transcended everything and become Jimmy. We’re excited to play the shows, which are pretty much sold-out.”

Eskimo Joe and Killing Heidi support Jimmy Barnes on his Your Town Tour at Park Beach Reserve on October 26.