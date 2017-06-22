20°
Escape to this Korora oasis

Melissa Martin
| 22nd Jun 2017 7:00 AM
Property 16 Parkes Dr Korora
Property 16 Parkes Dr Korora Rachel Vercoe

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was amid a lush oasis at Korora this week.

This four-bedroom home at 15 Parkes Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but you can see it online now

The Edge principal and selling agent Jason Burnett said the two-storey home exudes a sense of tranquillity.

"The home is placed in a quiet pocket of Korora overlooking council parklands and is in close proximity to the beach and school,” he said.

"My favourite feature is the spectacular alfresco deck that is surrounded by an exquisite tropical garden, perfect for entertaining.”

The home is set over two levels; on the ground floor offers a wonderfully spacious open plan lounge and dining area that flows through to the gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops and Asko appliances. The second bathroom and laundry is also on this level and the main bathroom and four bedrooms are upstairs.

The expansive alfresco deck offers true wow factor; surrounded by lush gardens, this is a space you'll love to entertain in or simply sit back with book in hand and while away the lazy afternoon.

Jason said the homes privacy, low maintenance and spacious interiors will catch the eye of a wide variety of buyers.

"This home will appeal to investors, downsizes, small families and first home buyers.”

