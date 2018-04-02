Escape to this beachside enclave

VALLA REAL ESTATE SELLING AGENT VANESSA DIBBEN'S Property Pick of the Week is this beachside escape.

Vanessa, tell us about this home:

The home has four-bedrooms, a good sized main bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, double garage on a 766.5m2 block.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

There are multiple living areas plus a spacious media room, modern kitchen, outdoor alfresco area with built in barbecue plus side access for boat or trailer.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

It's an ideal home for families, investors or retirees who would enjoy a beachside lifestyle

VALLA BEACH

46 Seaforth Dr

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 CAR

PRICE: $569,000

INSPECT: Saturday April 7, 11:00 - 11:30am

CONTACT: Vanessa Dibben, Valla Real Estate 0427 648 202