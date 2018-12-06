Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEFENDANT: Levi Brown, 25, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. pleaded guilty to 17 charges. But 14 other charges were struck out.
DEFENDANT: Levi Brown, 25, faced Mackay Magistrates Court. pleaded guilty to 17 charges. But 14 other charges were struck out. Facebook
Crime

Escape accused pleads guilty to 17 charges, but 14 dropped

Luke Mortimer
by
5th Dec 2018 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY man accused of escaping from prison while out working in the community has pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including burglary, failing to stop for police and multiple car thefts.

However, 14 charges which were levelled against Levi James Brown were struck out in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, including arson, when the 25-year-old appeared over videolink from prison.

The dismissal of charges came after successful case conferencing with the prosecution by defence lawyer Phillip Moore.

No plea has been entered to the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Brown's case was adjourned to December 14, when he was due to be sentenced on the 17 charges.

capricorn correctional centre levi james brown mackay court mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Royal Commission call a PR stunt, says Deegan

    premium_icon Royal Commission call a PR stunt, says Deegan

    Politics Labor candidate for Page has dismissed the calls made by current member Kevin Hogan's for an inquiry into supermarket power and petrol pricing

    Boambee blueberry proposal withdrawn

    premium_icon Boambee blueberry proposal withdrawn

    News It would have been the first such venture in a residential zone.

    Australians lose more than $800,000 in ATO phone scam

    premium_icon Australians lose more than $800,000 in ATO phone scam

    News More than 37,000 ATO scams reported in one month.

    Local Partners