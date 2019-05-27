Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

The Camden driver failed a sobriety test and will face court in Coffs Harbour after he was seen travelling at slow speeds and swerving across lanes.

The Camden driver failed a sobriety test and will face court in Coffs Harbour after he was seen travelling at slow speeds and swerving across lanes. Contributed

A TRUCKIE who was seen driving erratically with an alleged 'bong' and marijuana found inside the semi-trailer's cabin will face court.

The 48-year-old Camden truck driver was allegedly travelling at speeds of around 40km/h in a 110km/h zone while travelling north on the Pacific Hwy at Urunga on Friday.

Motorists called Triple 000 and followed the truck with their hazard lights on as the vehicle could be seen swerving across both lanes and onto the shoulder.

The Camden driver failed a sobriety test and will face court in Coffs Harbour after he was seen travelling at slow speeds and swerving across lanes. Contributed

Police stopped the truck at Raleigh where inside they allegedly found an amount of marijuana, a glass pipe and a 'bong'.

The driver was arrested after failing a sobriety assessment and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for drug testing.

The man will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 17, and may face further charges pensing the drug test results.