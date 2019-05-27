Menu
News

Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

Jasmine Minhas
by
27th May 2019 9:50 AM
A TRUCKIE who was seen driving erratically with an alleged 'bong' and marijuana found inside the semi-trailer's cabin will face court.

The 48-year-old Camden truck driver was allegedly travelling at speeds of around 40km/h in a 110km/h zone while travelling north on the Pacific Hwy at Urunga on Friday.

Motorists called Triple 000 and followed the truck with their hazard lights on as the vehicle could be seen swerving across both lanes and onto the shoulder.

 

Police stopped the truck at Raleigh where inside they allegedly found an amount of marijuana, a glass pipe and a 'bong'.

The driver was arrested after failing a sobriety assessment and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for drug testing.

The man will face Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 17, and may face further charges pensing the drug test results.

 

