Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

‘Erratic’ drink-driver blew nearly five times legal limit

Liana Boss
28th Feb 2021 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink-driver will face court after he allegedly blew a reading almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Tweed Byron Police District received calls about a Nissan Patrol ute "bring driven in an erratic manner in Byron Bay" about 10pm on Saturday.

"Police stopped the vehicle and it was clear that the 30-year-old male driver was heavily intoxicated," police said in a statement.

"He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result."

The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

"This analysis returned a reading of 0.245, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.05," police said.

"His license was immediately suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Byron Bay Local Court next month."

Another drink-driver was allegedly caught about 1am today in Ocean Shores.

Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Mitsubishi Lancer in Shara Boulevard.

They stopped the vehicle for an RBT and when the 31-year-old male drive returned a positive reading, he was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.

There, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.213, more than four times the limit.

"His license was immediately suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court in April," police said.

drink-drivers drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Massive mistake Aldi is making

    Massive mistake Aldi is making
    • 28th Feb 2021 11:53 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast girls make history for Sydney Swans

        Premium Content North Coast girls make history for Sydney Swans

        AFL Four locals run out for the red and whites during historic day for club

        Samples taken as diesel spill estimate rises to 11,000L

        Premium Content Samples taken as diesel spill estimate rises to 11,000L

        News EPA providing support at site of train derailment while fingers remain crossed for...

        ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

        Premium Content ‘He lost a lot of blood’: Cop reveals harrowing ordeal

        Crime In the race to save a life, Jarrod French says every minute counts

        BARGAIN: Snap up an abandoned bomb courtesy of Council

        Premium Content BARGAIN: Snap up an abandoned bomb courtesy of Council

        News Find the perfect present for that special someone with some of the best abandoned...