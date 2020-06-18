Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ernie Dingo.
Ernie Dingo. WAYNE QUILLIAM
News

Ernie Dingo 'whacks' man after racial slur

18th Jun 2020 7:38 AM

Indigenous actor and television presenter Ernie Dingo has revealed he "whacked" a man who directed a racial slur towards him at a Perth train station.

Dingo, 63, was waiting for passengers to get off the train at about 8am on Wednesday when he noticed a white man aged in his 30s watching him.

"He says 'F****** Abo' and walks off," Dingo is quoted on a Ngaarda Media social media page.

Dingo chased the man and "scruffed" him, then told him to say it again.

"He is scared now and I whack him on the right side of his head," Dingo said.

"He slips and falls trying to get away, his foot falls between the platform and the train.

"I drag his arse away from the edge. As he is laying there, I ask again 'Say it again, give me an excuse to whack you.' He doesn't."

Dingo said two people came to the man's aid and told him to leave the man alone because he is "retarded".

"Well if he is going to say that s*** to me, I'll have a go at him," Dingo said.

"I get on the train and this lady says 'Are you alright? I heard what he said.'

"We chatted and as I told her, he should've known better."

AAP is seeking further comment from Dingo.

The Public Transport Authority confirmed an incident happened, but could not confirm details.

It comes amid Black Lives Matter protests in WA and all over the world.

Originally published as Ernie Dingo 'whacks' man after racial slur

More Stories

Show More
ernie dingo racial abuse racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

        premium_icon Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

        Health A national bus tour promoting anti-vaccination theories will begin in July with hundreds of people coming along, despite being branded as harmful.

        • 18th Jun 2020 6:22 AM
        • 1 Brigit
        New nurse on deck to benefit the blokes

        premium_icon New nurse on deck to benefit the blokes

        News Men on the Coffs Coast battling prostate cancer will soon have the option of...

        Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        premium_icon Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        Crime 41-year-old will face multiple charges after being detected speeding near...

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news