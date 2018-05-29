Era of Growth: Record DA investment in Coffs Harbour

COFFS Harbour has grown under an era of development, with $338 million in development applications approved by Coffs Harbour City Council over the past 12 months.

As a primary area of growth, the city's thriving building and development industry is generating positive economic benefits and jobs, while filling an urgent shortfall of housing that will be needed under population growth projections.

"Coffs is performing well in the development space, with the number of development applications comparable to the last four or five years," Coffs Harbour City Council's Group Leader Sustainable Places, Ian Fitzgibbon, said.

"The big surprise has been the rise in value of developments, which is partly due to the rise in multi-dwelling housing/residential flat buildings.

"This can be partly attributed to recent approvals for seniors living in Park Beach and Toormina and apartment living in the Jetty area.

"This is positive and consistent with council's strategic planning for more housing diversity, particularly medium density living."

With Coffs Harbour largely landlocked by the Great Dividing Range, Mr Fitzgibbon said planning mechanisms had recognised the need for the city to grow up instead of out.

In 12 months, the council has approved 345 multi-dwelling or unit applications, more than double the 150 applications approved in 2014/15.

"In recent years we have seen a shift in housing diversity with growth in medium density living which is in line with council's strategic planning," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

"This is evident with the growth in multi-unit dwellings.

"This is important as Coffs doesn't have a lot of room to grow out and must look to housing diversity to grow sustainably," he said.

"This is all very positive for Coffs. We are hearing from the development industry they are busy, which is good for the economy, particularly jobs."

Ian Fitzgibbon, Coffs Harbour City Council, Group Leader Sustainable Places. at Macauleys Beach . 29 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

A developing Coffs Harbour

Yearly figures:

July 1 to June 30

2012-13: DAs: 872, value: $201,478,941

2013-14: DAs: 967, value: $168,669,250

2014-15: DAs: 1004, value: $164,040,885

2015-16: DAs: 1015, value: $202,026,666

2016-17: DAs: 1057, value $187,821,756

2017-18: DAs (YTD): 876, value $338,547,256

Source: Coffs Harbour City Council