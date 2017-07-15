Equipment upgrade coming to Valla Beach medical centre

NEW MONEY: A federal grant will see new equipment installed at Valla Beach Health Centre.

PATIENTS in Valla Beach will soon feel the benefits of improved facilities with the Valla Beach Health Centre awarded a Federal Government grant of more than $10,000.

The practice is one of 67 across the nation awarded grants under the Rural General Practice Grants program.

The Nationals Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, said the grant would enable the centre to purchase IT and clinical equipment.

"Having well-equipped general practice clinics in rural areas is vitally important because typically there are limited medical services on offer in each town,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"In regional areas, the hospital can be a considerable drive away so GPs may be called on to assist in a wider range of situations than those practising in metropolitan areas.

"Ensuring these regional clinics are maintained at a high level with up-to-date equipment could mean a great deal in a medical emergency.

"Often, regional GPs need to be able to perform a wider range of medical services as their areas don't have the range of medical specialists available as the city.

"Improving and expanding services regional clinics offer allows locals to stay healthier and happier for longer.

"Better facilities will allow more doctors, nurses and health workers to get hands-on training in general practices in rural areas.”