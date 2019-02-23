Equipment boost for local lifesaving clubs

BEACH RESCUES: New oxygen therapy kits will aid in on-beach resuscitations by lifesavers.

AFTER a tragic summer of drownings at Coffs Coast's northern beaches, surf lifesaving patrol crews at Woolgoolga and Red Rock-Corindi have been given new oxygen therapy kits (OTKs) to use during resuscitations.

Three lives have been lost at Moonee Beach and a man remains missing after swimming at Woolgoolga Main Beach.

The new oxygen therapy kits come as part of a $200,000 investment from the NSW Government.

"The state-of-the-art resuscitator kits are used by NSW Ambulance paramedics and will give our local surf lifesaving clubs the best chance of helping anyone who gets into trouble at the beach,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Our local volunteers do an incredible job and these OTK oxygen resuscitators will help them to continue to do so, with the best equipment.”

Coffs Harbour and Sawtell will also receive the kits.

The OTK resuscitation aids are easily portable and will replace older models used at surf clubs.

In December, Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club also finally secured $2million funding for an upgraded clubhouse.