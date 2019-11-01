Epic mansion with 13 rooms, nightclub, hits market

The stunning home of a late South Australian businessman at 32-36 The Anchorage, Noosa, is now on the market. Photo: Contributed

A NOOSA holiday home purpose-built by a late South Australian businessman for "a good time" is predicted to be one of the major sales in Queensland this year.

The "triumphant" Noosa Waters mansion at 32-36 The Anchorage, which has 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, can sleep 32 and host 200, comes with a 25m pool, championship tennis court, media room, steam room and even a nightclub.

It sits on almost 3000sq m with two jetties and has a land value of $2.4 million, according to CoreLogic.

Dubbed Hayven, reflecting the surname of owners Donald and Maribi Hay, plunged onto the market earlier this week, for offers of tender.

Donald Hay, multi-millionaire Adelaide-born businessman passed died after a skin cancer battle in July. Photo: Contributed

Mr Hay, who was considered one of Adelaide's richest men after he built his Hayco empire on toilet brushes and brooms, died after a skin cancer battle in July.

Last week, a rival agency placed another Noosa Waters pad on the market for $8.2 million tipped to break records, however 32-36 The Anchorage could eclipse it.

The waterfront home is being co-marketed through Sotheby's International Realty and Noosa's Reed and Co, with both agents saying it's a "testament to the Hays' vision".

The stunning home at 32-36 The Anchorage, Noosa, is considered one of the premier properties in the state.

Mrs Hay said the family will really miss the home but that she will take heart knowing that their vision will be enjoyed by someone else.

"It's a place we wanted people to come and have a good time," Mrs Hay said.

Mr Hay's sister Juliet Hugo said she had fond memories of holidaying at the home.

"Donald loved that house, he was very happy when he was there," Ms Hugo said.

"Every year he had a boys' week, where up to 20 men would come up and just enjoy each other's company.

The 25m pool at 32-36 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters. Photo: Contributed

"It's just a beautiful home throughout."

Paul Arthur, principal of Sotheby International Reality, an agency responsible for high-end luxury real estate, said the Hays were "pioneers".

"This comes through in this home, it is one of the premier properties on the eastern seaboard," Mr Arthur said.

"It is unquestionably grand, but the flow is very functional. This home is designed to be enjoyed."

Agents describe 32-36 The Anchorage, as a “timeless masterpiece”. Photo: Contributed

Reed and Co principal Adrian Reed described it as a "timeless masterpiece".

"It is one of the most extraordinary homes to be built in Queensland, where attention to detail has been given to every detail and decision," Mr Reed said.

"Despite its size it is really quite an intimate home, so beautifully thought-out. The more time you spend there the more you understand how brilliant the architecture is, where form meets function in a stunning space.

"It is a home that rivals some of the great six-star resorts around the world."