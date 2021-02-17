Epic Gold Coast pools rated Australia’s best

These stunning Gold Coast pools have been rated as some of the best in the country.

The perfect place to take a dip but also to gain some ideas and inspiration for your own backyard and maybe even a little pool envy.

These pools made the ultimate list of Australia's 100 Cool Pools, that ranked every pool in the country.

As demand for new pools and demand for homes with pools hits new heights on the back of the COVID-era shift to staycations and the transformation of our homes into resort-style havens, these properties are right on trend.

Looking peachy.

Golden Age, Peach Drive, Robina

The young and young-at-heart will relish the resort-style pool at this Gold Coast property which is one of only ten houses on Peach Island. With more than 4,087 sqm of land there is plenty of room to accommodate this large water oasis with a waterslide for those after thrills and spills before cooling off under a cascading waterfall. The less adventurous can simply relax in the spa grotto before warming themselves beside the poolside firepit. In the unlikely event that the Queensland temperatures should feel too nippy, the pool is heated for guaranteed year-round immersion. The property is currently on the market.

Mermaid’s New Home.

Mermaid's New Home, Albatross Avenue, Mermaid Beach

This prime beachfront wet edge pool was designed to be the heart of one of the Gold Coast's most expensive homes, which last sold for $25m in 2016. It was one of the most stunning beachfront properties to adopt an infinity feel to the pool looking out to the ocean. The property designed by architect Bayden Goddard was previously owned by former Billabong executive Scott Perrin.

The perfect backyard pool.

Tallebudgera Smugglers, Tallebudgera Connection Road, Tallebudgera

Sports enthusiasts will love the outlook from this large pool on this Palm Springs-inspired acreage estate in the Gold Coast hinterland. Featuring two floating loungers, fans can pull up a seat in the magnesium pool and take in a local game of footy or cricket as they escape the summer heat. Surrounded by palm trees and manicured lawns, the pool is at the centre of the L-shaped property which has floor-to-ceiling glass doors that when open, merge indoor and outdoor living. The property recently sold for $2.8m.

See the rest of the Gold Coast pools and the full list of Australia's 100 Cool Pools below.

Originally published as Epic Gold Coast pools rated Australia's best