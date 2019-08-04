EPIC: Comets come from the heavens to seal home grand final

HAPPY DAYS: Buddy Hart (left) embraces Peter Uikelotu (centre) after he scored a pivotal try against the Grafton Ghosts on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets have come from the heavens to claim hosting rights for this year's Group 2 Grand Final after an incredible comeback victory against the Grafton Ghosts.

In front of a packed Geoff King Motors Oval, the Ghosts were the better side in the first 40 minutes as they stuck it to the minor premiers.

After a grinding opening 20 minutes, Grafton winger Cooper Woods recorded the first try after diving on a deflected Vincent Williams grubber.

Five minutes later it was once again a Williams grubber which did the damage, as a perfectly placed kick in-behind the Comets' defence sat up for centre Joel Moss to pounce.



The Ghosts didn't have to wait much longer to extend their lead as five minutes before the break slick hands from Danny Wicks and Mitchell Lollback allowed winger Mitchell Gorman to dive over in the corner.

Down 16-0 at halftime the Comets needed to respond and came out a different side in the second half.

With a mountain of possession and field position in the opening 10 minutes of the second stanza, the Comets were finally able to crack Grafton's watertight defence when halfback Ben Steele went over.

Five minutes later a loose ball from the Ghosts was converted into a Comets try, with captain Brad Collinson sending pivot Liam Darville away down the sideline.

In the resulting set from the kick off Coffs Harbour had managed to draw level, as a classy blindside play by Steve Spencer and Steele saw winger Buddy Hart cross untouched.

With all of the momentum it was Coffs Harbour's right edge who did the damage once more, this time with centre Peter Uikelotu steaming onto a Steele short-ball to score.

Down for the first time in the game the Ghosts looked to Williams for inspiration, with the talented playmaker taking the ball into the line before putting second rower Matt Muller through a hole who did the rest.

With the game on a knife's edge at 22-22 and five minutes to go, a towering Comets bomb was allowed to bounce by the Ghosts. As a result a flying Hart was able to pin the Ghosts in the in-goal to force a dropout.

Hooker Kerrod Selmes then made the Ghosts defence pay for clocking off for a second time in the space of a minute, as the try sneak dived over from close range.

With the Ghosts unable to come up with a play to get back in the game, a late long-range try to Jayden Conaghan sealed the deal for the Comets 32-22.

Coffs Harbour will now host the grand final on Sunday, August 18.

Grafton will take on Sawtell Panthers next Sunday in the preliminary final.