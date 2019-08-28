EPA investigating pollution claims against Forestry Corp

Mark Graham, a member of the Friends of Kalang Headwaters speaking at the 'Biodiversity Embassy' on Horseshoe Road in the Kalang Headwaters.

A YEAR on and protesters are once again calling on the Environmental Protection Authority to intervene at a logging site in the region.

In July last year The Forestry Corporation of NSW was fined $15,000 for failing to implement and maintain road drainage and $15,000 for causing water pollution of Woods Creek in the Gladstone State Forest near Bellingen.

At the time EPA's Director Forestry Michael Hood thanked community members who raised the alarm.

"Reports like this are an essential part of the EPA process, allowing us to investigate and take action if an issue is discovered," Mr Hood said.

"We impose licence conditions to protect forests and vulnerable species. Forestry Corporation were aware that their roads needed maintenance work but delayed acting for over 21 days until directed by the EPA following significant rainfall causing unnecessary pollution."

Now the Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) is warning it could happen all over again in the Upper Kalang where Forestry is paving the way for a major operation.

Caroline Thomson from the BEC says she hopes the EPA takes the same attitude to the community reporting this time in relation to shortfalls in threatened species conservation in harvest planning and initial road operations in Roses Creek and Scotchman State Forests and orders a halt to the operation.

An EPA representative has confirmed they are looking into the current claims.

"The NSW Environment Protection Authority has received allegations regarding the upcoming harvesting operations and is currently investigating those claims," a spokesperson said.

Friends of Kalang Headwaters (FKH) and the BEC say they've discovered several breaches of Federal and State environmental laws.

They hold grave concerns for a number of endangered plants including the Milky Silkpod and say road works are not being managed properly to protect the Kalang headwaters.

The Forestry Corporation deny this saying local staff are well trained professionals who are passionate about their work and take environmental compliance very seriously.

The Forestry Corporation has been planning logging in the area for some time now but could not confirm when operations would begin.

The majority of the work to date has been road clearing for access when logging in the Upper Kalang does takes place.

"We are currently undertaking planning and road improvements for a selective harvesting operation in areas of Roses Creek and Scotchman State Forest," a Forestry Corporation of NSW spokesperson said.