Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Forestry Corporation building in Coffs Harbour.
The Forestry Corporation building in Coffs Harbour.
News

EPA fines Forestry Corp over stream damage

Janine Watson
28th Feb 2021 6:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued two penalty notices and one official caution to Forestry Corporation of NSW for allegedly contravening regulatory requirements.

The incident occurred in the Ballengarra State Forest west of Port Macquarie.

EPA Officers conducting inspections of the area following a harvesting operation identified 10 freshly cut mature trees within the hard and soft protection zones of a second order stream; a significant amount of debris pushed into a stream bed; and evidence of machine access, and earthworks caused by harvesting machinery within a protected zone.

EPA Executive Director of Regional Operations Carmen Dwyer said riparian zones, important areas directly adjacent to streams and waterways, had boundaries around them to prevent waters and dependent aquatic animal and plant life from being polluted or affected during harvesting operations.

“By failing to mark up the physical protection zone boundary in the field, FCNSW contravened a condition of the Integrated Forestry Operations Approval for the area where they were operating west of Port Macquarie,” Ms Dwyer said.

“Riparian zones must be marked up prior to an operation commencing, so they are identifiable and protected from logging operations. This failure to correctly mark the location resulted, in turn, in further contraventions.”

The incident occurred west of Port Macquarie.
The incident occurred west of Port Macquarie.

The EPA has issued FCNSW with a total penalty of $30,000, comprising $15,000 for two breaches and an official caution for a subsequent breach.

How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

Ms Dwyer said the EPA takes forestry offences seriously and investigates all alleged breaches.

“The EPA actively monitors forestry operations at all stages of logging operations – pre, post and during harvesting,” Ms Dwyer said.

“As the state’s environmental regulator, we are focused on ensuring forestry operations adhere to the standards required and will not hesitate to take action if breaches are identified.”

Sign up for news alerts here

Penalty notices are one of several tools the EPA can use to achieve environmental compliance including formal warnings, stop work orders, official cautions, licence conditions, notices and directions and prosecutions.

For more information about the EPA’s regulatory tools, see the EPA Compliance Policy on the EPA website.

ballengarra state forest epa forestry forestry corporation state forests
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The pay packet you should be earning at your age

        Premium Content The pay packet you should be earning at your age

        News See what Aussie workers should be earning at different ages, genders and how your state compares. Plus: how to ask for a pay rise.

        Vegetation vandals reach new lows

        Premium Content Vegetation vandals reach new lows

        Crime Surveillance cameras are being checked to identify the culprits.

        Drunk driver had to be dragged from smash

        Premium Content Drunk driver had to be dragged from smash

        Crime The driver was allegedly more than four times the legal limit

        Stop celebrating and find solutions to homeless crisis

        Premium Content Stop celebrating and find solutions to homeless crisis

        Letters to the Editor This letter writer says John Barilaro is arrogant and out of touch.