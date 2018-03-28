Environmentalists urge Federal Labor to act on RFA's

HIGHER GROUND: North Coast environment groups are calling on Federal Labor to get back their state colleagues.

HIGHER GROUND: North Coast environment groups are calling on Federal Labor to get back their state colleagues. North East Forest Alliance

NSW environment groups have called on Federal Shadow Minister for the Environment, Tony Burke, to support his state colleagues opposed to Regional Forest Agreement (RFA) process.

National Parks Association of NSW (NPA) chief executive Alix Goodwin said the RFA's have failed socially, environmentally and economically.

"The good news is that in the 20 years since the RFA's were signed, other options now exist for the management of public native forests that can benefit the environment and regional communities,” Ms Goodwin said.

"Tony Burke should match NSW Labor and commit to a process of assessing the RFA's before rollover.”

The plea has the backing of North Coast environmentalists headed by Dailan Pugh OAM, spokesperson for the North East Forest Alliance.

"Polling in northern NSW has shown 90 per cent of people want public native forests protected for wildlife, water, carbon storage and recreation,” Mr Pugh said.

"We commend NSW Labor for taking a policy position that offers the communities it aspires to represent the chance to be heard.

"Federal Labor should do the same.”

Susie Russell, spokesperson for the North Coast Environment Council, also is pleading for Federal Labor to lay its cards on the table.

"Our catchments are already being damaged by logging and industry is seeking access to national parks here too,” Ms Russell said.

"Federal Labor must support a fully funded, genuine process and use the expiry of the RFA's to allow communities to choose the future for public native forests.”