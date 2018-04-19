Environmentalists slam 'inappropriate' park development

A number if groups claim their objections to the adventure park at Sealy Lookout were 'ignored'.

A NUMBER of regional and local environmental groups claim their objections to the construction of a Treetop Adventure Park in Coffs Harbour's Orara East State Forest were 'ignored'.

The groups submitted objections to both NSW Forestry Corporation and to Ecoline, the company behind the development, during the consultation period however construction has since begun on the adventure park.

The NSW National Parks Association requested the proposal was 'immediately withdrawn' and another site found for the park that is 'outside of the national reserve system'.

In a statement, an NPA spokesperson said during the consultation period a map was provided, however it lacked information on location, size and aspect of the slope.

The statement also reads the development clashes with efforts made to identify the rich cultural heritage of the Gumbaynggirr community at Sealy Lookout.

The Bellingen Environment Council made the same statement saying it is 'highly inappropriate' to locate the park at Sealy Lookout.

"The adventure park proposal is highly inappropriate where the Forestry Corporation has in recent years taken considerable efforts to identify with the cultural heritage of the local Aboriginal community,” the statement read.

The North Coast Environment Council also made a statement, saying the development site contains a significant number of known or likely threatened species.

Construction has since begun on the Treetop Adventure Park at Sealy Lookout, expected to be completed in stages over the coming months.

The park, which will feature zip lines and ropes courses, is park of an initiative to bring more eco-friendly tourist attractions to the area.