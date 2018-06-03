Environment gets a helping hand
THE ongoing commitment of Bellingen Shire Council to the environment was evident with the amount of funding it's allocated to new and on-going projects.
At a recent council meeting a vote approved the allocation of more than half a million dollars to a wide variety of environmental and sustainability projects.
The projects will deliver actions identified in a number of strategic documents such as the North Coast Weeds Action Program, NSW Invasive Species Plan, Bellinger and Kalang Rivers Estuary and Health Management Plans, Bellingen Emission Reduction Plan (BERP), Bellingen Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), BSC Coastal Area Koala Management Strategy and the Plans of Management of both the Dangar Falls and Bellingen Island Integrated Reserve.
Projects to receive a slice of the $506,848 for the 2018/19 financial year include:
- Dalhousie Creek Entrance Management Strategy;
- Bellingen Shire Roadside Environmental Management Plan;
- Sustainability and Climate Change Projects (implementation of recommendations from the CZMP with a focus on coastal monitoring. BERP - next stage of solar PV system installations; as well as implementation of the Cities Power Partnership action pledges);
- Environmental Levy Community Fund - support 8 community grants of up to $5,000 for sustainability projects;
- Bellinger-Kalang Coastal Management Program;
- Protecting Bellingen's koalas through responsible dog ownership;
- North Coast Bioregion Eco health Program;
- Seed funding for potential projects;
- Weeds Action Program 1520 - funds to implement the NSW Invasive Species Plan;
- Ongoing bush regeneration at six sites;
- River & Biodiversity Community support and assistance;
- Bellingen Shire Biodiversity Strategy;
- Fish Habitat Action Grant implementation support;
- Bellinger Riverwatch 'Our River, Our Future' - Citizen Science Program supporting volunteers and schools, and;
- Bellinger Landcare Incorporated and Bellingen Urban Landcare support.