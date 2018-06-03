Environment gets a helping hand

The Bellinger-Kalang Coastal Management Program is one of the projects to receive funding from the Bellingen Shire Council allocates via the Environmental Levy Fund.

THE ongoing commitment of Bellingen Shire Council to the environment was evident with the amount of funding it's allocated to new and on-going projects.

At a recent council meeting a vote approved the allocation of more than half a million dollars to a wide variety of environmental and sustainability projects.

The projects will deliver actions identified in a number of strategic documents such as the North Coast Weeds Action Program, NSW Invasive Species Plan, Bellinger and Kalang Rivers Estuary and Health Management Plans, Bellingen Emission Reduction Plan (BERP), Bellingen Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), BSC Coastal Area Koala Management Strategy and the Plans of Management of both the Dangar Falls and Bellingen Island Integrated Reserve.

Projects to receive a slice of the $506,848 for the 2018/19 financial year include: