Entry fee waived for this year’s photo comp

One of the winning entries from the 2019 Your Health Link National Photographic Competition.

Coffs Harbour photographers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to use their imagination to capture images that show how people have kept safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s all part of the Your Health Link National Photographic Competition.

Run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District and endorsed by the Healthy Kids Association, it aims to increase health literacy in the Australian community and encourage healthy eating and active living to reduce the impact of lifestyle-related chronic disease.

Photographers of all abilities can enter the national competition with images that express the theme ‘We’re all in this together: Keeping safe and healthy during the pandemic’.

Program Manager Carolyn Guichard said the entry fee for the photographic competition had been waived this year in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 on families and our community.

“We recognise that 2020 was a different and challenging year for everyone. Our new normal has become working from home, physical distancing, finding new ways to entertain ourselves, exploring our environment, maintaining our mental wellbeing, and keeping safe, active and healthy,” Ms Guichard said.

“Through the exciting medium of photographic, we ask entrants to create visual images that represent the competition theme of keeping safe and healthy together during a pandemic.”

Entries should cover healthy lifestyle themes and concepts such as physical activity, working from home, innovative ways of entertaining children during the pandemic, COVID-safe behaviour, diversity, multiculturalism and inclusion, and wellbeing, resilience, purpose and happiness.

The competition offers a host of prizes in the categories of Mobile Photography, Open, Primary and High School, including prizes to support healthy school canteen initiatives.

Information about the competition, including coronavirus (COVID-19) resources, is available online at: www.yourhealthlinkphotocomp.com.au

Entries close at midnight on January 24 and the winners will be announced at a virtual exhibition of the finalists.

Your Health Link is an online health education tool that provides a wide range of information on health facts, support and counselling services, legal, finance and housing, mental health, drug and alcohol, sexual health and more.