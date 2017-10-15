Entries open for 2018 bcu Coffs Tri

Celia Sullohern was the overall female winner of this year's bcu Coffs Tri.

ENTRIES for the 2018 bcu Coffs Tri are now open with early bird prices available until December 8.

The event on March 3 and 4 will be an Age Group ITU World Championship qualifying race and double as the NSW State Championship Event.

After the success of the 2017 event, Triathlon Australia has awarded the Coffs Tri a world championship qualifying event for the second year running.

"We are expecting numbers to increase substantially for the 2018 event as many triathletes will use the event for their chance to qualify for the World Championships which are being held on the Gold Coast in September 2018," race director Noel Phillips said.

"You don't have to be an elite athlete as it is a fun, family-friendly event for ages six and over for beginners to the more experienced, and we encourage early registration as we anticipate entries to sell out.”

The bcu Coffs Tri is held on a spectacular course and showcases the essence of the Coffs Coast with a protected harbour swim, cycle on closed roads and a run around the picturesque Jetty foreshores, incorporating the southern break wall and iconic Jetty structure.

The bcu Coffs Tri Standard Distance race (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) will carry points towards selection for the ITU Age Group World Championships.

Village Sports is offering a total prize purse of $4,500 for the top three overall male and female place getters and is expecting to attract a high calibre of professional athletes from around the world.

The 2017 winner and current race record holder, Olympian Ryan Fisher is hoping to return in 2018 to defend his title.

The bcu Coffs Tri will be in its sixth year in 2018 and the event has grown significantly since its inception in 2013.

"We are excited to continue to deliver a world-class event and to add even more reasons for people from all over Australia to come and visit the beautiful Coffs Coast," Phillips said.

Village Sports is delighted to have headline sponsor bcu on board again for the 2018 event, as well as major sponsor C.ex Group.

"These sponsors have been with us from the outset and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support," said Phillips.

Along with the popular standard distance event with individual and team options, the bcu Coffs Tri includes an Enticer triathlon for ages 13+ (300m/7km/2km), as well as races for children aged 6 - 12, and promises to be a weekend full of racing action for all ages, motivations and abilities.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 3 and 4 are now open at www.villagesports.com.au.