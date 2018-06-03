Entries now open for Running Festival

Entries are now open for the next edition of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

ENTRIES are now open for one of Coffs Harbour's largest homegrown sporting events, the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Sunday, September 9.

Those who register before the end of July can take advantage of cheaper early bird prices.

The event has something for all ages and abilities with the choice of a half marathon, 10km run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk - all held on the picturesque Coffs Creek Walkway.

The Running Festival is now in its eighth year and attracts approximately 1,600 participants annually from all over Australia.

"We are so lucky to have this unique running track in the middle of our town taking in many beautiful sights such as the Botanic Gardens, Coffs Creek and Park Beach,” race director Noel Phillips said.

Event organisers are very excited to have Bendigo Bank on board again as the major sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

Also on board again are Key Employment and Mike Blewitt Coffs Coast. Without the continued support from the local business community, the Running Festival would not be the success that it has become.\

"It really is a wonderful community event run with the help of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour who provide volunteers and assist with the event set up and pack down,” Phillips said.

Steve Moneghetti is returning as the event ambassador.

The marathon legend has been a big supporter of the event since it began and loves the course and the hospitality of the Coffs Coast.

The Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival raises money for local charities and community groups and has donated more than $165,000 since the inaugural event in 2011.

Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Early Connections are among the charities that will benefit again this year.

These charities also assist on the day by manning the water stations on the course.

Early Bird prices for the event are on offer until 31 July so organisers are encouraging all those planning on taking part to enter early and take advantage of the reduced entry fees.

"It's also a great opportunity to set a goal to work towards through the winter months and be part of a fun, community event,” Phillips said.