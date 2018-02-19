Enticer to 'Tri' and win bike

COME TRI: A shorter distance event for those new to the sport is being held as part of the bcu Coffs Tri weekend.

COME TRI: A shorter distance event for those new to the sport is being held as part of the bcu Coffs Tri weekend. NashysPix

IF you're thinking about doing your first triathlon, one event that is particularly enticing is the Enticer event at the bcu Coffs Tri with a brand new bike up for grabs just for taking part.

The Enticer triathlon consists of a 300 metre swim in the harbour, a two-lap 7km cycle out to the southern break wall, and a 2km run, all held around the upgraded Jetty foreshores precinct.

The event is aimed at those new to the sport or those not quite ready to step up to the longer standard distance event.

All competitors receive a medal when they cross the finish line as well as quality event merchandise. The event is the last race of the day on Saturday, March 3 following the kids' races.

Presentations and random prize draws take place immediately after the last competitor has crossed the line and include a brand new bike from Bob Wallis Cycles valued at $1,500.

"Imagine doing your first triathlon and walking away with a brand new bike," race director Noel Phillips said.

"We want to encourage those trying the sport to keep at it and a new bike is a great incentive.

"It's one of those sports that can be addictive and once you've done your first one you just want to keep improving."

Last year's Enticer event attracted 130 competitors ranging in age from 14 to 74.

"It's a great way of trying out the sport and seeing if it's for you. All you need to take part is a pair of goggles, a bike and helmet and some joggers," Phillips said.

The beauty of the Enticer event is that it appeals to a full range of ages and abilities, from those young ones pushing themselves over the short distance, to those with a goal of finishing their first triathlon.

The Enticer event is open to ages 13 and over.

Also on offer on the weekend of March 3 and 4 are events for children aged six and over and the Standard Distance event open to individuals and teams.

Entries are almost at capacity for all events.

Organisers urge those planning on taking part not to delay their entry as registrations close on Tuesday, February 27, if not sold out prior.

To enter and for more information visit villagesports.com.au.