Entertainment on the Coffs Coast

Garden Design workshop

What: A workshop to assist participants design and redesign their gardens to accommodate varieties of plants and trees and maximise their home production with suitable location, wind protection, shade and sun for a functional and spatial garden.

The Community Garden is a community based project with a philosophy to grow healthy food and community.

Where: Coffs Regional Community Garden, Combine Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Tomorrow from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Reaching Out concert

What: The concert called Reaching Out will feature around 30 talented musicians of the Bellingen Youth Orchestra a string quartet, a jazz ensemble and the BYO Sinfonia. They will perform alongside local singer/ songwriter duo Snez and Stewart.

Tickets are $20 adults and $10 students with children 10 and under free.

W here: Nambucca Community and Arts Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 2pm.

For more information, call 6569 5419.

Saltwater Freshwater Arts

What: A celebration of Aboriginal arts and culture from the Mid North Coast.

This exhibition includes the Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal art award and a display of contemporary cultural objects, plus extensive public programs such as storytelling, weaving and language workshops.

Be inspired and visit the gallery.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Now until Saturday, September 14.

Sydney Hotshots

What: This 18+ show is made up of two hours of top performers, toned, fit, and sporting washboard abs and cheeky twinkles in their eyes. This all male choreographed dance show will have you giggling, blushing and laughing all night long

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Tonight from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at reception or on eventbrite.com.au

S awtell Family Market

What: A vast range of handmade, cards, artworks, craft, soap candles. jewellery, incense, plants, CD's /DVD's cakes, and breads can be found at these markets. Grab a bargain with preloved clothing, books and other treasures.

Where: CWA Hall, 21 Elizabeth Street, Sawtell.

When: Today from 8am to 1pm.

Bollywood Beach Market

What: Shop for a gift, buy some clothes, books, honey, fresh local produce, lavender soap and other goodies at these relaxing, pet friendly markets. Dance to the beats of Bollywood with locals.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today.

Auditions casting call

What: Auditions for the Jetty Theatre stage production of, 'It's a Wonderful Life' will be held today. Everyone is welcome, no matter age or experience. This production confronts a topic which has shaken our local community: suicide.

Where: Heartbeat Church, Coffs Harbour.

When: Today at 10am.

For more info, visit bit.ly/2YeOpPR

Coramba Village Market

What: Enjoy activities including art and crafts, fun things for the kids to do and delicious food temptations. There will also be market stalls, live music and more.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Paddle Our Parks

What: The popular paddle-powered tours give locals and visitors the opportunity to discover the unique and scenic waterways of the Coffs Coast area. All our canoeists must also be able to swim, but you don't need any canoeing experience to get on board and enjoy the tour.

Where: Moonee Creek.

When: Wednesday, August 31.

Visit nationalparks.com.au

Vera Blue live and on stage

What: As she continues making her mark on the live stage, Vera Blue has delighted fans with the announcement of her 13-date The Way That You Love Me tour, returning the artist to some of her favourite places in Australia as well as taking her to new regions never visited before.

She will perform new music as well as songs from her number six charting ARIA album, Perennial, and new favourites.

Joining the tour will be special guest, Alex The Astronaut.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, September 8, from 7pm.

Visit cex.com.au