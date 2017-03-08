Enter the world of this iconic crime fighting superhero

THERE are just two days to go before you can enter the Skull Cave and the world of the crime fighting superhero, the Phantom.

To celebrate the long-running adventure comic, the Bunker Cartoon Gallery will be transformed for the Phantom Art Show opening on Friday.

Comic and cartoon fans alike will enter the gallery through a huge painted skull entrance into its dark, sinister interior.

Inside there will pieces from leading Australian artists who were influenced by the Phantom, otherwise known as the The Ghost Who Walks, in their youth.

There will be works from Michael Leunig, Reg Mombassa, Euan MacLeod, Charles Blackman, Dick Frizzell, Peter Kingston, Dietmar Lederwasch and Martin Sharp.

The show will be opened by Dare Jennings, the creator of iconic Australian surf company Mambo on Friday night.

Tickets to the show opening cost $30 each. To book, phone the Bunker Cartoon Gallery on 6651 7343.

The show runs from March 11 to May 14.