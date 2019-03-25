Enter Sunny's Business Awards

BEST BUSINESS: Whether you're in retail, services or the corporate sector, the 2019 Sunny's Business Awards are open for nomination.

BEST BUSINESS: Whether you're in retail, services or the corporate sector, the 2019 Sunny's Business Awards are open for nomination.

THE annual business awards representing all businesses on the Coffs Coast are now open for nominations and entries.

With a set period for submitting an entry into the 2019 Sunny's Business Awards, it's time to start thinking about either nominating your favourite business or getting your own application ready.

If you've been in business for a year or more, experienced successful growth and are ready for the recognition your hard work deserves, the Sunny's Business Awards are the perfect place to showcase your business.

We encourage businesses to participate and submit an entry for one of the many award categories.

The Awards are a great way to showcase your business and gain some public recognition and awareness for your business.

There is no charge to enter and the entry process is straight forward.

While winning is the aim for most, there are more benefits than just getting first place.

It gives you a chance to review

In business, we can be so focused on the task at hand and getting the job done, we can lose track of where we are or where we want to go. The application process allows you to "health check” your business.

Share your passion

You love what you do - so why not share it? Being a finalist gets your business in front of the whole Coffs Coast community. It's a great way to get your name out there.

Network, Network, Network

Not only is it a great B2B opportunity, it allows us to celebrate the Coffs Coast business community as a whole. You never know what business connections you'll make.

Publicity

Being a finalist or winner allows you to use the Sunny's Business Awards logo and gives you a new promotional tool to use on your social media and website. Plus, you'll have more people walking in your door.

Street cred

Get word out on the street to how amazing your business is. Being a finalist shows the commitment and integrity of your business, it allows future customers to trust that you can deliver on your promises even before they've worked with you.

Because it's fun

Minus the races or weddings, when else do we get to get glammed up for a night of food, wine and fun.

Entries and nominations are open, will close May 8. Gala Presentation night June 22.

Want to know more about the Sunny's Business Awards or how easy it is to enter? Free workshops during April and May at C.ex Coffs will cover: history of the Sunny's, myths, how to enter, application download and upload, hints and tips, making your 20-second video.

To register for free workshops or learn more about the awards visit: here