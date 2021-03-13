‘Enough is enough’: Canberra crisis prompts Coffs action

Members of the Coffs Coast community will join thousands of others in calling for gender equality and demanding a future where women are treated with dignity and respect.

The Coffs Harbour March4Justice demonstration is part of co-ordinated protests in response to the Federal Government’s attitude toward the revelation Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins was allegedly raped in Parliament House and the historical rape accusation levelled at the Attorney-General, Christian Porter, which he denies.

Organiser Susan Doyle said the current situation in federal parliament had been “quite distressing” and questioned the type of example being set by those in power, calling the events of the last few weeks “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

“Women are tired of being hurt at work and at home and on the streets,” she said.

“We expect parliament to be creating laws to keep them safe and equal.”



Ms Doyle said as a modern nation, instances of sexual violence and discrimination should not be happening and was calling for action on a range of fronts, starting with an independent inquiry into all cases of gender violence in parliament.

In addition, Ms Doyle wanted to see all Australian parliaments become gender equal by 2030 as well as more action taken on gender equality across the country more broadly.

“The government needs to enact a federal gender equality act and lift public funding for gendered violence prevention to world’s best practice standards,” she said.

Ms Doyle said she had witnessed women being subjected to shaming and unfair treatment in the workplace and to think it was still going on now she was older was “just wrong”.

“Enough is enough.”

The protest will begin at Coffs Harbour City Square at 12pm Monday.