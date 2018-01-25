Menu
Login
News

Enjoying the sun and surf during holidays

Isla, Aaron, Kai, Kelly and Jade Britten from Canberra.
Isla, Aaron, Kai, Kelly and Jade Britten from Canberra. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

THE beach is the place to be for people trying to escape the summer heat by cooling off or enjoying some time in the sun.

Families, locals and tourists have been seen flocking to the beaches during the holidays.

People staying on the Coffs Coast are spoilt for choice with outdoor places to enjoy and escape the summer heat from pristine beaches to idyllic crystal clear creeks in the hinterland.

The Britten family travelled up from Canberra to holiday on the Coffs Coast and after a fun morning at Dolphin Marine Magic, headed across to enjoy some sun and sand at Coffs Creek.

With only a few days left of school holidays and 30 degrees predicted for the week, where will you be cooling off?

Related Items

Coffs Coast Advocate
It's just a jab

It's just a jab

Local children between six months and five years old are now eligible for free flu jabs.

Junior medical officers take next step

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and medical staff welcome 19 new interns

THIS week there are 19 fresh faces at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Get into the swim on Saturday

FREE CPR SESSION: Life guards Emily Nudd and Dale Brown demonstrate the life saving skill.

WHAT would you do in a situation where a person needs CPR?

Events not to be missed

Don't miss the viewing of Sing at the Cinema Under the Stars..

Check out what's on the Coffs Coast this week.

Local Partners