Enjoying the sun and surf during holidays

THE beach is the place to be for people trying to escape the summer heat by cooling off or enjoying some time in the sun.

Families, locals and tourists have been seen flocking to the beaches during the holidays.

People staying on the Coffs Coast are spoilt for choice with outdoor places to enjoy and escape the summer heat from pristine beaches to idyllic crystal clear creeks in the hinterland.

The Britten family travelled up from Canberra to holiday on the Coffs Coast and after a fun morning at Dolphin Marine Magic, headed across to enjoy some sun and sand at Coffs Creek.

With only a few days left of school holidays and 30 degrees predicted for the week, where will you be cooling off?