Enjoy your weekend with fun activities

Gallery collection

What: Browse through the artworks of digital image and painting artist Jonathan Crowther and the figurative subjects of artists Jane Wilson.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Open until Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

French film festival

What: Fizz up your film live during the French Film Festival which will have 15 films screening from drama, family film, off-beat comedy, science fiction and more. The opening night gala event will have wine tasting, French food and follies.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Wednesday, August 23 through to Sunday, August 27.

Hardwoods to soft cottons

What: Photographs and collections of objects will be on display from Coffs Harbour's early timber industry. Hardwoods to soft cottons highlights the differing experiences of work for men and women in the early days of settlement.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Thursday, August 24 to Saturday, October 21.

Doggie day out

What: Maggie's Dog Cafe are teaming up with the Moonee Beach Tavern to host a Doggie Day Out. Bring the family and enjoy an afternoon with your dogs. There's a dog shot, face painting, puppicinos and more. All funds raised will go to the RSPCA.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Today at 5pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Visit your favourite stalls and new ones offering beautiful photography prints, delicious food, fresh local produce and a range of unique arts and craft.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Tomorrow.

Scenes of Waterfall Way

What: View the artworks from artists including Ray Rixon, Chris Hundt, Chris Lofqvist and Matthew Begg which celebrate the galleries name and present landscapes of the Waterfall Way region.

Where: Waterfall Way gallery, Dorrigo.

When: Exhibition open until Wednesday, September 27.