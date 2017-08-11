Enjoy your week with extra activities

Steve McEwan from Reptile World with Snappy the crocodile at the Sustainable Living and Botanic Spring Fair held at the Botanical Gardens. November 2, 2014 Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Brontosaurus go to the wild side

What: Spend your weekend partaking in fun activities and learning new information about our local wildlife. Raise funds for the Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Trust by going along and enjoying the activities and raffles on offer. Get up close and personal with wildlife from Steve from Reptile world.

Where: Brontosaurus Pet Super Centre.

When: Today from 10am to 1pm and tomorrow from 11am to 1pm.

Kind B Fine and Afrikaya band

What: Originating from West Africa, Sydney based reggae artist King B Fine and Afikaya band will bring a powerful performance to the Coffs coast.

King B Fine was nominated the best reggae act/best male music act at the 2016 AAMMA Awards in Sydney.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow, opening at 4pm.

Dance the night away with Kaitlyn

What: Dance the night away as DJ Kaitlyn takes the floor. You'll hear house hold music from Oliver Heldens, Julian Jordan and JAUZ.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Tonight from 8pm to 1.30am.

Romance blooms at Santa Fe open day

What: Are you engaged and looking to find a venue? Santa Fe are holding an open day in collaboration with The Romance Crew, Rosie Pose Event Hire and Ground Earth Cafe.

Where: Santa Fe Luxury event venue, Sapphire Beach.

When: Today from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

State Forests

What: Help improve walking tracks, restore habitats and see beautiful locations. No experience necessary, training will be provided.

Where: Bellingen region.

When: Monday, August 14, from 8am to 3pm.

Contact Karynne on 49612358.

Support Spanners motor show

What: Browse a range of vehicles with a group of motoring enthusiasts, with raffles, prizes, trophies, food and drinks. The day is about raising awareness and funds for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia.

Where: Stadium drive.

When: Tomorrow from 9.30am to 2pm.

For more information, call 0432485118.

Gumbaynggirr cultural show

What: Enjoy the spectacular view from Sealy lookout while learning and enjoying traditional Gumbaynggirr stories, language, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting and artworks. Goori market stalls will be open from midday.

Where: Sealy lookout.

When: Today from noon to 5.30pm.

Cost: Adults $20, kids $10 and family $50.

Visit bmnac.org.au