26°
News

Enjoy your week with extra activities

11th Aug 2017 1:00 PM
Steve McEwan from Reptile World with Snappy the crocodile at the Sustainable Living and Botanic Spring Fair held at the Botanical Gardens. November 2, 2014 Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Steve McEwan from Reptile World with Snappy the crocodile at the Sustainable Living and Botanic Spring Fair held at the Botanical Gardens. November 2, 2014 Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate Leigh Jensen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Brontosaurus go to the wild side

What: Spend your weekend partaking in fun activities and learning new information about our local wildlife. Raise funds for the Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Trust by going along and enjoying the activities and raffles on offer. Get up close and personal with wildlife from Steve from Reptile world.

Where: Brontosaurus Pet Super Centre.

When: Today from 10am to 1pm and tomorrow from 11am to 1pm.

Kind B Fine and Afrikaya band

What: Originating from West Africa, Sydney based reggae artist King B Fine and Afikaya band will bring a powerful performance to the Coffs coast.

King B Fine was nominated the best reggae act/best male music act at the 2016 AAMMA Awards in Sydney.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow, opening at 4pm.

Dance the night away with Kaitlyn

What: Dance the night away as DJ Kaitlyn takes the floor. You'll hear house hold music from Oliver Heldens, Julian Jordan and JAUZ.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Tonight from 8pm to 1.30am.

Romance blooms at Santa Fe open day

What: Are you engaged and looking to find a venue? Santa Fe are holding an open day in collaboration with The Romance Crew, Rosie Pose Event Hire and Ground Earth Cafe.

Where: Santa Fe Luxury event venue, Sapphire Beach.

When: Today from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

State Forests

What: Help improve walking tracks, restore habitats and see beautiful locations. No experience necessary, training will be provided.

Where: Bellingen region.

When: Monday, August 14, from 8am to 3pm.

Contact Karynne on 49612358.

Support Spanners motor show

What: Browse a range of vehicles with a group of motoring enthusiasts, with raffles, prizes, trophies, food and drinks. The day is about raising awareness and funds for Spinal Cord Injuries Australia.

Where: Stadium drive.

When: Tomorrow from 9.30am to 2pm.

For more information, call 0432485118.

Gumbaynggirr cultural show

What: Enjoy the spectacular view from Sealy lookout while learning and enjoying traditional Gumbaynggirr stories, language, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting and artworks. Goori market stalls will be open from midday.

Where: Sealy lookout.

When: Today from noon to 5.30pm.

Cost: Adults $20, kids $10 and family $50.

Visit bmnac.org.au

Coffs Coast Advocate
Push for new speed limit

Push for new speed limit

Drivers may be forced to slow down at emergencies

Cocaine convicts' latest appeal bid snuffed out

Simon Golding was last year sentenced to 30 years prison for importing cocaine.

Mega-smugglers argued sentences were shonky.

Man facing dangerous driving charge over Coffs death

MAN CHARGED: Police have charged a man over a fatal crash near Coffs Harbour in June.

A man, 46, has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving.

Walk to everything from this fabulous Jetty home

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local Partners

Man cops $450 fine for pouring coffee on ground

BYRON Bay or Byron Pay? Residents outraged by an aggravated littering fine issued for pouring coffee outside resident's van.

Time to keep the rising water at bay

DESTRUCTION: In 2011, residents Jean and Reg Toovey stood at the front of their flooded home at Sunset Caravan Park.

Flood improvements coming for Woolgoolga

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

A night out not to be missed

IF you missed the act at Banana Field music festival late last year and are ready to rock out to his music, make your way to the Coffs Hotel.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

Flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Jericho isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $535,000

Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a short 5 minute drive to the Coffs...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,125,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME ON LARGE 1371m2 BLOCK

9 Jarrah Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 3 $569,000

This impressive modern and recently renovated 3 bedroom home on a very large 1371m2 lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac located close to the CBD of Coffs Harbour...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

Privacy, Position and People Friendly!

29 Crown Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 1 $499,000 ...

This cleverly designed stylish home has total privacy from neighbours. Renovated throughout in a very tasteful fashion, this three bedroom one large bathroom home...

Woolgoolga Country Home and New Apartment

10 St Andrews Drive, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 3 5 $795,000

Set in a country environment on 2,384m2, backing reserve, this quality Home is conveniently located 5 minutes drive from town centre and Beaches. Facing north to...

Need a large family home...with scope to add your own touches?

3 Gallagher Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 1 $449,000 ...

Prestigiously positioned with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 living areas this fabulous home is guaranteed to satisfy your desire for location and your need for...

Level and Affordable New Land Estate.

Lot 23 Mimiwali Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area ... $259,000

You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...

Immaculate Home in Corindi Beach Estate

90 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $539,000

When it comes to creature comforts, nothing compares with this property! This home has so much on offer! The main bedroom is large in size and is equipped with a...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $679,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.