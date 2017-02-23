28°
Enjoy the range of flavours on display

Rachel Vercoe
| 23rd Feb 2017 6:32 AM
TASTY: Don't miss Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival tomorrow.
ARE you ready for a delicious day with the family full of food and wine?

Taste Woolgoolga food and wine festival, showcasing local produce is on for it's second year at the Seaview Tavern and has more than doubled in of stall holder numbers from last year.

There will be 27 stalls ranging from wineries, local breweries and one from Byron Bay, spirits and an international mix of foods at tomorrows event, plus two cooking demonstrations.

The festival came from founders Sherry Price and Michael Bryers one afternoon while enjoying a glass of wine with the idea to provide the community with something different and another avenue for local produces to showcase their products.

"It's rewarding and very satisfying that this idea was created and is now an event on the Coffs Coast,” Sherry said.

"It's great to see the positive response from the public”.

Looking at building the festival, there will be the first Winter Bar and Grill fest held in July this year.

Seaview Tavern are providing entertainment for kids so the adults are able to relax and enjoy the taste Woolgoolga has on offer.

Come along with the family tomorrow, February 26 from 10am to 5pm at the Seaview Tavern. Entry is free.

For more information visit tastewoolgoolga. com.au or email sherry@ tastewoolgoolga.com.au

Topics:  coffs coast food and wine taste woolgoolga woolgoolga

