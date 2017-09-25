Enjoy the country life

COUNRTY LIFE: This home on acres is the perfect country escape.

THE EDGE COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT Jason Burnett's Property Pick of the Week is this escape to the country.

Jason, tell us about this home:

With a sought-after rural atmosphere, this country homestead, complete with verandah, sits in a commanding position overlooking the property and enjoying a north aspect.

Entry into the home is directly into a foyer that leads to a main living area complete with a combustion fireplace on the left or around to the large fully equipped kitchen and dining area to the right.

The dining area offers picturesque views of the property which includes 2ha (approx. 5 acres) of fenced paddocks.

The home features four bedrooms with the master bedroom enjoying the benefit of an ensuite. All the other bedrooms have built-in robes and are of good size.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The property is located in highly sought after Bonville area, which is just a 10 minute drive to Sawtell and less than 15 minutes to Coffs Harbour.

An oversized garage provides accommodation for two cars plus room for storage.

A double sized Colorbond shed with additional car port services the property and is easily accessible.

Multiple fenced paddocks with some shading trees are ready for livestock. Other features include solar power, rainwater storage and bore water.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Horse enthusiasts, hobby farmers, or just those looking for a tranquil tree change will find plenty of appeal at this five acre (approx 2 hectares) Bonville property.

BONVILLE

59 Gleniffer Rd

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $839,000

INSPECT: Saturday September 30, 1.45 to 2.15pm

CONTACT: Jason Burnett, The Edge 0419 442 788

theedgecoffsharbour.com.au