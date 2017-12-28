Menu
Enjoy resort-style living in stunning country surrounds

contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team made an escape to the country this week.

This three-bedroom home at 26A Jaboh Cl, Karangi, will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Cardow & Partners selling agent Paul Child said this is country living with a lavish twist.

"This home provides nothing short of a resort lifestyle,” he said.

"From the self-cleaning pool with slide to the stunning alfresco area with granite outdoor kitchen and a living area complete with drop-down movie screen and projector, it's like being on holidays all year round.”

The three-bedroom home is set on 2ha of elevated land and includes a high-bay 15m x 12m shed and a 15m x 7.5m shed. There is also a bore and four Duraplass tanks.

The property maintains total privacy and an elegant country lifestyle, yet is just a 10-minute drive from Coffs Harbour and all its city conveniences and beaches.

"The proximity to town and the storage available in the sheds, this property is perfect for someone who has a home business and wants to live in their own piece of paradise,” Paul said.

Agent's interest declared.

Topics:  cardow coffs karangi paul child real estate property guide

