‘Enjoy prison mate’: Dad slams rapist

Brett David Hill was due to stand trial on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

Brett David Hill was due to stand trial on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

A NSW man has admitted abducting an 11-year-old girl as she walked to school and repeatedly raping her at three separate locations during a five-hour ordeal.

Brett David Hill, 49, grabbed the terrified girl as she walked to school in Adamstown Heights, in Newcastle, and sexually assaulted her in June 2018.

Hill had been due to stand trial in Newcastle District Court yesterday after initially denying a number of the girl's claims about what he did to her during the attack.

He'd previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of possessing child abuse material, but denied a number of other charges.

His victim was subjected to a five-hour ordeal. Picture: Facebook

Crown prosecutor Lee Carr SC told the court on Wednesday the trial was not proceeding after Hill had agreed to plead guilty to three more charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 16.

Mr Carr said three other counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of aggravated sexual assault would be withdrawn as a result of Hill's guilty pleas to a total of nine charges.

Judge Roy Ellis remanded the bearded Hill, dressed in prison greens, to appear in court again on December 17 for a sentence hearing.

The victim's parents remained in court after the matter was adjourned and stared at Hill as he was led away from the dock.

The paedophile refused to look at them.

The victim's father called out "enjoy prison mate" as Hill was escorted out of court.

Hill finally let his victim go at a train station. Picture: Facebook

Hill was armed with a pair of scissors when he abducted the girl as she walked through Hudson Park about 9.15am on June 12, 2018.

He spent the next five hours sexually and indecently assaulting her before releasing the girl at Kotara railway station about 2.15pm. Hill was arrested four days later.

The charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732). Always call triple-0 in an emergency.