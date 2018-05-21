Menu
Escape the crowds and see why the locals love Lombok in Indonesia.
Enjoy peace, perfect peace, on three beautiful islands

21st May 2018 6:00 PM

No cars, no motorbikes - just miles and miles of white sandy beaches and amazing turquoise waters with some of the best diving and snorkelling in Indonesia - this is what you'll find at the Gili Islands.

Just off the coast of Lombok and well worth the boat trip, the three tiny islands - Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air - first came to the attention of the world as a backpacker mecca through the 1980s and 1990s.

But times are changing, and there is now an array of glamour accommodation on the islands, especially on Gili Trawangan.

The three islands are very relaxed and laid-back, with beachside cafes, restaurants and bars serving a variety of tastes in local and international cuisine.

Best of all, there are no cars or motorbikes to disturb the peace, just horses and carts.

Gili Trawangan is known as the party island and has a multitude of dining and partying hotspots at restaurants and lively bars on the south.

Gili Meno is the ultimate Robinson Crusoe escape - with beautiful beaches and a local village ban on late partying.

Gili Air is the closest of the Gilis to Lombok. The white sand beaches are arguably the best of the Gili bunch and there's just enough nightlife to keep the sociable happy.

