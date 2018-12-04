Enjoy new golf facilities

Amelia Mehmet-Grohn tees-off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Ladies club championship.

Amelia Mehmet-Grohn tees-off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Ladies club championship. Brad Greenshields

THINKING of stepping up your golfing skills?

Locals and visitors to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club will soon be able to enjoy a new indoor golf facility and undercover range.

The project received a $300,000 NSW Government grant and will provide a new training facility while encouraging new programs at the centre.

"Modernising this community hub will help people maintain a healthy lifestyle, remain engaged with their community and social networks and improve their wellbeing," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"The upgrade will include an indoor teaching facility, eight undercover hitting bays, lighting, a new chipping area and accessibility paths for people with disabilities.

"Once finished, a new father/son indigenous mentoring program and a para-golfer club will be launched to create more involvement by the local community."

Minister for Racing Paul Toole said the project was funded through the Clubgrants Category three Infrastructure Grants program.

"More than $50 million in funding is being provided during this current term of government for projects across sport and recreation, emergency preparedness, and arts and culture," Mr Toole said.

"These grants are funded by a contribution from the state's registered clubs to reinvest profits from gaming machines back into community projects."

The program was improved in 2017 to give community organisations more chances to apply for a wider range of projects.

New funding ranges have encouraged more diverse projects, with a streamlined application process that cuts red tape and allows for faster assessment.