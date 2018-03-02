Enjoy life on island time

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was on Urunga's peaceful Newry Island this week.

This four-bedroom home on 7,193sqm of landscaped gardens at 139 Newry Island Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Nolan Partners selling agent Kendall Devine said the property is simply stunning.

"The moment you turn into the driveway lined with hedges it opens to a magnificent, perfectly private, cottage style homestead framed by immaculately manicured landscaped gardens where you will feel right at home.”

The home offers a spacious and flowing floorplan offering four bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas.

The central living zone features a formal lounge or media room and an open-plan casual lounge, dining and kitchen area.

"The main living area with vaulted ceilings is flooded with natural light and elegantly unfolds out to the exquisite outdoor entertaining area which overlooks the stunning in-ground pool, lush lawns, gardens and out to the lake magically spotted with water lilies.”

The master retreat with large ensuite and built-in wardrobes opens onto a private part of the deck where you can sink into the luxurious outdoor spa.

There is also a four-car garage with drive through access at the back, plus extra parking outside perfect for the boat or caravan.

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.