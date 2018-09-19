Enjoy culture and cuisine at Eat Street

THE streets of Woolgoolga were alive and bustling last night as the first ever Eat Street event took place.

Jasmine Minhas

WHEN the weekend of Curryfest 2018 wraps up, it won't be the end of the fun.

Woolgoolga Curryfest and Taste Coffs Coast will host another Eat Street event the following weekend, on October 6.

Enjoy a night of outdoor dining, street food, live music and children's entertainment while celebrating the culture and cuisine on offer.

A variety of food trucks will be set up, and restaurants on Market St will be offering their favourite dishes.

Wine, craft beer and cider will also be available.