Enjoy chocolate the guilt-free way with this recipe

Like just about everyone else I know, when research started to emerge that chocolate provides us with natural health-promoting substances called flavonoids, I did the Happy Dance.

Researchers found that the flavonoids in chocolate with powerful antioxidant effects were the flavanols and procyanidins (wake up, this is important). When these substances are consumed in dark chocolate (and only dark chocolate), the antioxidant status of your blood increases. This protects the heart and blood vessels from damage and helps guard DNA from damage that can lead to cancer.

That brings us to this week's recipe. This very rich chocolate truffle cake can be doled out in small slices. I like to serve it with fresh raspberries when they are in season.

The cake is best made in advance because it benefits from sitting in the fridge overnight.

TRUFFLE CAKE

SERVES: 10

INGREDIENTS

3 egg yolks; 1/4 cup caster sugar; 1 tsp instant coffee granules dissolved in 1 tbsp hot water; 750g dark chocolate; 900ml thickened cream; cocoa powder to garnish

METHOD

Grease a 20cm springform tin and line with baking paper. Break up chocolate into small pieces and melt uncovered in a double boiler over simmering water, stirring occasionally until melted and smooth. You can also use a microwave.

Beat egg yolks and sugar in a bowl over a saucepan of hot water for two minutes, or until thick and creamy. Mix coffee into egg mixture and set aside.

Beat cream in a large bowl until soft peaks form. Pour egg yolk mixture and chocolate into cream, beating on medium speed until well combined and smooth.

Pour truffle mixture into cake tin, cover and refrigerate overnight.

To serve, remove side from cake tin. Place cake on a serving platter and sift cocoa over the top. Serve with fresh raspberries or berries in season.