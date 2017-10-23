Enjoy a mix of blues and berries

TOUR TIME: Visit the Costa farm during the Blues and Berries community fair.

DELICIOUS and nutritious, berries are the theme for the upcoming community fair to be held in Woolgoolga.

The Blues and Berries community fair will showcase local produce, offer free tours of the Costa farm and include a range of activities and entertainment.

Event organiser Carl Mower said the industry of producing berries has created huge economic growth and development within the Northern Beaches and across the Coffs Coast, prompting himself and Sherry Price to create the event.

"The berry industry really plays a huge role in the local economy and we wanted to celebrate the unique position we have here and all the great things it's helped bring to the region," Mr Mower said.

"Costa, who are major sponsors of the community event, are Australia's leading grower, packer and marketer of premium quality fresh fruit and vegetables and are based out of Corindi.

David Jordan, Costa Berry Exchange general manager said they are proud to support the Blues and Berries community fair in Woolgoolga.

"This is a great initiative which highlights the growing importance of this industry to the ongoing economic and cultural development of this region," Mr Jordan said.

"We work closely with local communities through the support of local community clubs, organisations and events, such as Curryfest and the Blues and Berries community fair.

"We also provide donations of our berries to a range of other sporting and community groups and we're working closely with TAFE NSW to develop ongoing training programs and new opportunities for young people to move into the horticulture industry."