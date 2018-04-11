Enjoy a magical marine experience at DMM

Pet Porpoise Pool: Gina Caceda (green) and Nellie Manrique (blue), from Peru catch up with a Porpoise.Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.

LOOKING for an unforgettable experience for the whole family these school holidays? Dolphin Marine Magic has got you covered with a number of exciting marine experiences to enjoy.

On offer everyday, you can not only get a smooch from a seal and dolphin, but you can also view the interactive daily marine discovery presentation, and help feed the animals including little blue penguins.

Also taking place during the NSW School Holidays is Reptile World, a reptile show presented by Steve McEwan.

Take a look at some of the world's most venomous snakes and a salt water crocodile named Little Nipper, with two shows taking place each day from 11.15am and 2.15pm.

You can even have a photo of you taken with a snake draped around your neck or have a cuddle with a crocodile.

Bring your swimmers and a towel to take park in a range of In-Water encounters, which include at least twenty minutes of contact time with animals where you can enjoy patting and playing with them while learning about their biology and conservation from an experienced Marine Mammal Specialist.

Photographers will be available to capture the magical moment between you and your new animal friend.

Those aged 8-16 years can book into the Junior Marine Ranger program where you can experience a day in the life of a marine trainer. Help to feed and care for sick and injured wildlife in the marine hospital and learn about environmental conservation.

Kids Zone, a shady fenced in area for the little ones with colouring, is also available. Parents can enjoy lunch nearby.

To find out more, see session times and book tickets, visit www.dolphinmarinemagic.

com.au.

Phone: 02 6659 1900

Email: manager@dolphinmarinemagic.com.au