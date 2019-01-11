English tourists rescued from rip at Coffs Coast beach

"...The section in the middle of the photo where no waves are breaking is the rip current," explains Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards.

"...The section in the middle of the photo where no waves are breaking is the rip current," explains Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards. Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards

FOUR English tourists were rescued from a strong rip by lifeguards, in yet another incident to take place on a Coffs Coast beach this week.

The lifeguards were called to North Wall Beach, which is unpatrolled, following reports of the incident on Thursday afternoon.

The tourists were however saved by an off-duty police officer from Queensland using a surf ski.

According to Coffs Harbour Lifeguards, an elderly couple was seen walking into the same rip moments after but were warned by lifeguards before they found themselves in trouble.

Taking to social media, Coffs Harbour Lifeguards are reminding beach goers that "white is nice, green is mean".

"Swim where the waves are breaking, it means shallow water," they wrote.

"...where no waves are breaking is the rip current."

On Monday, a family were lucky to escape a rip at Diggers Beach after apparently ignoring signs advising them not to swim in the area.

Coffs Harbour Lifeguards said they were left "shaking their heads" following the incident.

The family managed to make it onto the rocks with the assistance of Stuart McDonald, losing some skin in the process.

Diggers Beach was the site of the tragic death of Fiona Bohanna in December 2017. The 49-year-old lost her life attempting to save her nephews from a rip.

Further north, Moonee Beach also saw the tragic deaths of three Indian nationals in one week in December last year.

Mohammed Junaid, 28, Mohammad Ghouseuddin, 45, and Syed Rahath, 35 all lost their lives while attempting to save three teenage relatives.

A mere five days later, a 60-year-old Swiss national also lost his life at the unpatrolled beach.